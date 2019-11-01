Ride and Stride in Leicestershire raises huge amount for charities

The 30th Ride+Stride event in Leicestershire has been hailed a “huge success” after raising about £30,000 for local churches.

Dozens of visitors cycled, walked and ran to raise sponsorship money to visit as many of 370 participating churches in one day.

Gordon and Janet Arthur at Lubenham church

The annual spectacular raises cash for Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

The organisation awards grants to historic churches and chapels throughout Leicestershire for repairs, restoration, renovations and improvements.

Janet Arthur, chair of the Trust, said: “We had a wonderful Ride+Stride day.

“We are still collecting sponsorship money but hope to have raised £30,000 this year, shared between individual churches and the Trust.”

Ride+Stride participants

She added: “Leicestershire looked beautiful and my husband and I enjoyed a warm welcome at many of the 24 churches we visited on our electric bikes.”

Janet and her husband Gordon raked in £4,000.

“Everyone that took part in the day should feel hugely proud as an amazing amount of money has been raised – thank you,” she said.

Local property experts Andrew Granger & Co sponsored the event for the sixth year in a row.

Rupert Harrison, director and head of rural for the company, said: “It was a pleasure to support this again and we are delighted it was such a success for the Trust.

“It’s good to know so many churches and chapels will benefit and can continue to be enjoyed for years to come.”

If you would like to support Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/l-h-c-t

More information on the event can be found at https://www.rideandstrideuk.org/counties/leicestershire/ or by emailing chairman@lhct.org.uk