Rejoice as hit musical is performed in Market Harborough

A hit musical will be performed in Market Harborough.

Sister Act will be performed by The Youth Theatre from 28 May to 1 June 2019 at Welland Park Academy Theatre.

Sister Act

The show stars Katie Rose Parker as the lead, Deloris Van Cartier, the role originally played by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 hit film.

This musical comedy features the music of eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken who also wrote the music for Beauty And The Beast and Little Shop Of Horrors – his powerful gospel music will ‘move’ young and old alike to jump to their feet with songs such as ‘Take me to Heaven’ and ‘Sunday Morning Fever’.

This moving and joyous musical is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship. Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, witness to a gang murder, finds herself in protective custody disguised as nun.

In the convent she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior, but using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the nuns' choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, and the power of her newly found sisterhood brings their different communities and lifestyles together.

Tickets are available on the door or in advance from Synergy Dancewear, St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough (no cards) or online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theyouththeatre. Group bookings or enquiries to 07887895982.