Rainbows brighten up Market Harborough

Members of the 1st Market Harborough Rainbows were out and about on Monday night to help clean up the local area.

The girls, aged between five and seven, donned gloves and collected six bags of rubbish.

The Rainbows team during the litter pick

Evanda Greenwood, the group’s leader said: “The girls have been very excited to have this opportunity to do such a positive thing for their community. I think it’s really important for them as well to learn the importance of taking pride in their town.”

If you would like to know more about Rainbows and the Girl Guiding community, please contact Evanda Greenwood at evandarainbow@gmail.com