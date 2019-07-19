Rabbits found among fly-tipped rubbish near Harborough village

Seven rabbits were dumped along with a pile of rubbish beside a lane in the Harborough district.

The RSPCA were called out to reports that seven rabbits had been dumped amongst fly-tipped rubbish in a village near Leicester.

One of the rabbits after being rescued

A concerned member of the public reported the matter to the police after seeing rubbish at the side of Newton Lane in Newton Harcourt on Friday July 12 at 8am.

They referred the matter to the RSPCA after seeing six rabbits scurrying around the area of rubbish which included hutches, cages and bags of sawdust.

Animal Collection Officer Jack Curran was sent to the scene and could see one rabbit was dead in a cage while the others were running around frightened.

Jack managed to catch three of the rabbits using netting then called for the help of his colleague Inspector Ann Bennett to assist in the capture of the other three.

Two of the rabbits after being rescued

Ann said: “The rabbits were very frightened so were scurrying around trying their best to avoid us. They certainly caught us on the hop but after two hours all were safely captured.

“All the rabbits, four males and two females, were underweight, two of them had a flea infestation and another had overgrown teeth but they are all in our care now. Sadly one rabbit was found dead in a cage.

“It is appalling how someone would just think to dump their pets like rubbish at the side of a road along with all the rabbit equipment.

“It seems to me that someone took on these pets and then decided they couldn’t cope with looking after them so just discarded them in such a callous way.

“I am appealing for anyone who knows who these rabbits belonged to or who saw anything suspicious in the area, as this is quite a busy commuter road, to get in touch.

“We believe the rabbits may have been dumped the night before they were found.”

The rabbits are now in a foster home under the care of RSPCA Northampton branch where they will remain until they are ready to be re-homed.

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned animals in need this summer visit www.rspca.org.uk/summercrisis