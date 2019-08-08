Posters go up at Market Harborough station highlighting the town's attractions

Eye-catching posters have been put up at Market Harborough train station highlighting some of town’s assets and attractions.

Harborough District Council has put the posters at the railway station to entice people into the town to visit attractions, shops, cafés, restaurants, and businesses.

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s tourism lead, said: “There are potentially hundreds of people passing through the train station each week and these eye-catching posters will grab their attention and hopefully entice them into the town centre to discover more.”

Cllr Phil King, leader of the council, said: “Following on from Network Rail’s £53 million investment into Market Harborough railway station and track, we felt that now was the right time to showcase the town and the wider Harborough district to the many visitors who use this station and ensure this has a positive knock-on effect for the local economy.”

In June 2019, the council launched its Visit Harborough District initiative to attract more visitors to the district and boost the local economy. This included a new website listing attractions, accommodation, events, retailers and more, as well as a tourism guide which will be available to pick up at the train station.