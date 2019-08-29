Post office service opens at popular Market Harborough newsagent

A vibrant new post office has opened up at a popular Market Harborough newsagent.

Chirag Patel, 42, launched the crucial new service at his bustling Keya News corner shop in Logan Street last Wednesday (August 21).

Chirag Patel, 42, launched the crucial new post office service at his bustling Keya News corner shop in Logan Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And he said he’d been battling for more than four years to make the massive breakthrough.

Mr Patel said: “I’m thrilled to have finally got the go-ahead to open the post office here.

“We’ve been talking for about eight months to get it done.

“But I’ve actually been trying to get this off the ground for over four years!”

The dad-of-one said the bold move has already proved a huge winner with local people.

“We serve a growing, booming part of the town here sitting just off Coventry Road.

“The immediate reaction has been fantastic,” said Mr Patel, who moved from Leicester to take over the store 10 years ago.

“Our regular customers are very pleased and the post office is also bringing in new shoppers as well.

“We had to meet a tough set of criteria to satisfy the post office that this was viable. But it will be well worth it.

“I estimate this will increase our annual turnover by 10 per cent – and we’re offering a vital new facility to the entire area.”

The businessman, whose wife Swati, 41, runs a newsagent in Nuneaton, said he had to do three days intensive training in Cambridge before firing the starting gun.

“This is a true game-changer – both for us and local residents.

“It’s not easy to park up and use the main post office in the town centre – and there’s always a queue there,” said Mr Patel.

“It’s so much simpler and more convenient for people to be able to send a parcel or pick up their pensions here on their doorsteps.

“I was looking to sell up last summer but not anymore. We love it in Harborough and our future definitely lies here.”