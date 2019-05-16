Popular running event, including a family fun course, to return to Market Harborough

The Harborough Carnival of Running is returning for a triumphant fifth year with a family fun run, 5km, 10km and half marathon.

The four races of varying difficulty will take place on Saturday June 8, with a one-mile family-friendly fun run starting proceedings. All races begin at Robert Smyth Academy and are sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society.

Organisers are determined to create an all-inclusive event, and the one-mile fun run is open to all ages and abilities. The entire £2.50 entry fee for the run will go directly to Home Start, a South Leicestershire charity.

“Whether you’re pushing a pram or taking part with grandparents, we want to see you there!” said Brian Corcoran, Race Harborough director.

“Our fun run is a great chance for families to complete a challenge together as well as being the perfect warm-up opportunity for those taking part in our other events.”

After the one-mile family fun run at 9.45am, the main event runs will begin at 10.30am with the 5km route following the Carnival procession in the closed road section of the town centre. The 10km race takes in the Carnival route and the village of Great Bowden before heading up Burnmill Road.

Finally, the half marathon challenges runners further by adding a rural section of approximately seven miles to the 10k route before returning for the Burnmill Road climb.

Brian said: “We’ve got a range of difficulties so that there is something to challenge everyone. Last year we had close to 1,000 runners across all of the events so it would be great to surpass that this year.

“As the event ties in with Harborough Carnival, runners enjoy a spectacular finish with around 5,000 cheering supporters waiting for them at the Carnival Show Ground.”

Runner entry includes chip timing, medal, t-shirt, free photos, free massage courtesy of the Training Shed in the post-race zone and the chance to win prizes. Official partners Clif and Nuun will also be handing out energy gels and hydration products to half marathon runners during the run.

Entry costs £2.50 for the one-mile fun run, £15 for the 5k, £20 for the 10k and £27.50 for the half marathon. Entries for all of the races close at midnight on June 7. More information can be found at www.raceharborough.co.uk.