Police re-appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies follow crash near Harborough village

Police have reissued an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in hospital following a crash earlier this month.

The collision took place on the B6047 in Tur Langton, close to the junction with Cranoe Road, shortly before 11.30am on Sunday August 4.

The incident involved three vehicles.

A yellow Suzuki SV650S motorcycle was in collided with a blue Toyota C-HR car. Both the motorcycle and rider then collided with a red Peugeot 207.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 20s - was airlifted to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire where he has since died.

Officers are investigating the collision and asking anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Pete Davies, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our enquires into the circumstances surrounding this collision are continuing and I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the B6047 Melton Road on that day – in either direction between Tur Langton and Church Langton.

“If you have a dashcam installed in your vehicle, then please contact police.

“Likewise I’d like to speak to any motorists who saw the collision take place or any of the three vehicles involved prior to it occurring.

“Any information you have could assist with our investigation. If you can help and have not yet come forward we would like to hear from you.”