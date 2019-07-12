Police officer from Market Harborough to run ultra-marathon and raise money for Help for Heroes

Intense training, aching limbs and a few blisters won’t stop a Leicestershire Police officer from Market Harborough from running his first ultra-marathon, to raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Sergeant Pete Jelbert, 45, who lives in Market Harborough, is taking part in an event known as ‘Race to the Stones’ this weekend (Saturday and Sunday July 13 and 14). The race involves running for 32 miles on Saturday, camping overnight and then running another 30 miles the following day.

Pete, currently a neighbourhood sergeant at Market Harborough, has worked for Leicestershire Police for nearly 24 years.

In previous years, Pete has ran other events for a variety of different charities, as well as, ‘The Wolf Run’ which is a 10K mud run which he did for fun.

Due to his shift patterns, Pete has to ensure his training adapts to work duties, ensuring he will be physically ready for the big event. He enjoys running down the scenic canal trails, especially as the evenings are now getting lighter.

Pete said: “I am very excited to be running Race to the Stones 2019 in aid of Help for Heroes. This is the toughest challenge I’ve set myself, but knowing I will be raising money to help in the physical and psychological recovery of our service men and women is such a powerful motivator for me.

“I’m taking part in this ultra-endurance race because I have so much admiration and respect for the men and women who serve our country.

“If I can help them in their rehabilitation when they get back home, that’s the least I can do to show my support.”

Peter has set up a donation page for people who wish to support him in his journey of fundraising for an amazing cause.