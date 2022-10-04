Police concerned for welfare of two missing 15-year-olds, with one of the girls last seen in Lubenham

Both girls are 15-years-old

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of two 15-year-old girls who have gone missing.

Miley McCluskey was last seen around 7pm yesterday (Monday) in the Lubenham area and Carly (no surname supplied) was seen at the Tesco’s Superstore in South Wigston around 4pm.

There may have been a sighting of the girls around 9pm at Leicester Train Station and they may have both headed towards the Manchester area.