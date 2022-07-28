A Government pledge to install a defibrillator in all state schools has been welcomed by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien.

All schools without a defibrillator will be provided one by the end of the next academic year in a bid to boost numbers across communities.

Government says research shows the devices have the potential to save the lives of school pupils, staff and visitors and can increase the chances of survival by more than 40 per cent if used within three to five minutes.

Mr O’Brien said: “These incredible devices really can save lives as we’ve seen over the years, so the fact that the rollout is being widened in this way is hugely significant.

“I know many local organisations and charities have worked hard to have these installed in key places such as town and village centres, and other public spaces, so it is great to see all schools will soon have these as well.”