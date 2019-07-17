Play area in Lutterworth is set for an upgrade

A plan has been released for what a play park in Lutterworth after it gets updated and enhanced.

Artists’ impressions have been released of what the Mulberry Way play area could look like as part of Harborough District Council plans to revitalise the space.

Ageing equipment is being replaced and new, inclusive equipment is being added, along with new surfacing.

The play area will close for three weeks from Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The council says it will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum during the work.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s lead on open spaces, said: “These are much-needed improvements and, whilst we have had to carry out the work during the school holidays due to timescales on delivery of equipment; children will have plenty of time to enjoy the new equipment, throughout the school holidays, once the work is complete.”

In recent months, Harborough District Council has continued its investment programme across the district with work carried out to improve play areas in Fleckney, Great Glen and Market Harborough.

Play areas in Thurnby and Broughton Astley will also be improved as part of the programme.