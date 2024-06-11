Plans which would ‘more than double’ number of homes in Harborough hamlet are set to be approved

Aerial view of the site

Plans to build 11 homes in Cranoe look set to be given the green light.

Harborough District councillors have been recommended to approve proposals at tonight’s (Tuesday’s) planning meeting, which would see work carried out at Manor House Farm on Main Street.

It would see existing agricultural buildings demolished, while vacant outbuildings would be converted to six properties. Five new build homes would also be created on the site.

They would be between two to four bed properties, with no affordable housing. The existing Manor House Farmhouse would remain on the site.

Developers Brudenell Estates said: “The entire design from concept to proposal has been sympathetic and complimentary to its immediate surroundings that enhances the quality of the area.”

But one local has said the development would be too big for Cranoe village.

They said: “This application has the merit of retaining and extending agricultural activity in the village of Cranoe which is to be applauded.

“It is however too extensive given the existing size of the village. Cranoe is currently little more than a hamlet of nine dwellings and will be more than doubled to 22 by virtue of this application.

“Such growth will impact on the neighbouring villages in the Welland Valley by further increasing traffic along the already busy Hallaton-Langtons Road with the addition of twenty plus cars.

“It will also impact negatively on local services in the locality, notably doctors' surgeries.”