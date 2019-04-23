Planning inspector grants permission to Magna Park expansion after appeal

A planning inspector has approved an expansion to Magna Park which had previously been rejected by Harborough District Council.

Following a public inquiry at the Harborough District Council chamber, which concluded earlier this month, the planning inspector leading the inquiry ruled that planning permission should be granted to IDI Gazeley to build a storage and distribution centre, country park, Logistics Institute of Technology and other facilities, on land at Mere Lane, at Magna Park near Lutterworth.

Harborough District Council’s planning committee had previously refused planning permission in January 2018, at a meeting held at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground and Aerodrome, after listening to a number of speakers for and against the application.

Following the inquiry, the inspector allowed the appeal ruling that the benefits of the proposal outweighed any harm that had been identified as part of the consideration of the application and appeal.