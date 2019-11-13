In pictures: War hero celebrates his 100th birthday with a flypast near Harborough

Flight Lieutenant Bertram ‘Nick’ Nicholls survived against incredible odds after he took part in a staggering 50 bombing raids over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The former RAF wireless operator and navigator cheated death time and again but simply said he was “blessed” as he turned 100 surrounded by his overjoyed family and friends.

Nick is believed to be one of fewer than 100 iconic Bomber Command veterans still alive today in the UK to tell their heartstopping tale.

Andrew Carpenter went along on to witness a flypast by an RAF Hawk jet trainer over the village to seal an unforgettable day.

Click here for the full story on Nick

1 . Nick Nicholls celebrates his 100th birthday with daughters Sadie Crowe and Janet Nicholls. Photo: PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Nick Nicholls celebrates his 100th birthday with family during the Hawk jet flypast. Photo: PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Nick Nicholls celebrates his 100th birthday with family during the Hawk jet flypast. Photo: PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Nick Nicholls celebrates his 100th birthday with daughters Sadie Crowe and Janet Nicholls. Photo: PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Copyright: Buy photo