In pictures: War hero celebrates his 100th birthday with a flypast near Harborough
One of the country’s few RAF Bomber Command war heroes still alive celebrated his 100th birthday near Market Harborough today (Wed Nov 13).
Flight Lieutenant Bertram ‘Nick’ Nicholls survived against incredible odds after he took part in a staggering 50 bombing raids over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
The former RAF wireless operator and navigator cheated death time and again but simply said he was “blessed” as he turned 100 surrounded by his overjoyed family and friends.
Nick is believed to be one of fewer than 100 iconic Bomber Command veterans still alive today in the UK to tell their heartstopping tale.
Andrew Carpenter went along on to witness a flypast by an RAF Hawk jet trainer over the village to seal an unforgettable day.
