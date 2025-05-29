Photos: New pétanque piste is officially opened in Harborough’s Welland Park

Chairman of Harborough District Council Cllr Peter James was joined by members of local pétanque groups and the president of Central Pétanque Association, on behalf of Pétanque England, on Thursday May 29 when he declared the new pétanque piste in Welland Park open.

Members of Harborough Welland U3A (HWU3A) - who were at the launch - approached the council some time ago to ask about providing an area to play pétanque as there was not much provision for the game in the area.

The council identified an area in Welland Park and allocated UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) to the project. Work on the project started in early 2025, with the council’s contractor building the site with advice from the HWU3A pétanque club and some research.

The site has been fully operational for a couple of months. Two new outdoor table tennis tables have also been installed and equipment can be loaned from the cafe. Some benches and signage are set to be installed soon.

Cllr Peter James, chairman of Harborough District Council, said: “I am delighted to formally open this fantastic sport and social facility for the community in Market Harborough and the wider area. I am so pleased that the council has been able to help to bring an idea from a group of residents to fruition and people of all ages benefit from the area for years to come.”

Pétanque is also known as French Boule or boules. It is played with hollow steel balls known as boules, and a small wooden target ball or jack. The piste has already proven to be very popular not just with clubs, but with the residents who just want to turn up and play.

The cost of the new pétanque piste and two outdoor table tennis tables was £12,000.

The piste is available for everyone to use. A set of steel balls has been given to the nearby cafe for people to use, free of charge.

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which invests in communities and place, local business, and people and skills.

For more information, visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus

1 . New pétanque piste Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet (lead for culture and tourism), Allan Edwards (president of Central Pétanque Association), Cllr Peter James (council chairman), Cllr Phil Knowles (council leader), Cllr Darren Woodiwiss (council cabinet lead for environmental and climate change) pictured with pétanque players. Photo: Andy Carpenter

2 . New pétanque piste The new pétanque piste in Welland Park. Photo: Phil Hibble

3 . New pétanque piste Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet (lead for culture and tourism), Cllr Peter James (council chairman), Cllr Phil Knowles (council leader), Cllr Darren Woodiwiss (council cabinet lead for environmental and climate change) cut the ribbon. Photo: Phil Hibble