People's views wanted on new trains set to serve Market Harborough

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is encouraging rail users to get in touch with their views on new trains which will serve Market Harborough and the wider East Midlands.

Abellio, who are taking over the rail franchise, have placed a £400 million order with Hitachi for new trains to replace the existing rolling stock.

Around 1.5 billion is being invested in upgrading the midland mainline, including upgrading the station and straightening the track at Market Harborough. Once the work is complete there should be 80 per cent more seats on trains into London in the morning peak.

Abellio UK, recently awarded the new eight-year East Midlands Railway (EMR) franchise by the Department for Transport, has confirmed that it has awarded a £400 million contract to British-based train manufacturer Hitachi Rail to build a fleet of intercity trains.

The new state of the art intercity trains will start operating in 2022 and have the ability to run using electric overhead lines wherever possible, or run in diesel mode.

Neil O’Brien said: “I’ve travelled on the same type of new trains which we will be getting where they have been introduced on other routes recently, and was I impressed. They were smooth, modern and they accelerate quickly.

“They will be able to run on cleaner electric power in the parts of the line that are being electrified up to Market Harborough, and overall they produce 90% less particulate pollution that the old trains.

“But I am seeking local residents' views as there are lots of details we need to make sure they get right, from making sure the seats are comfy to reliability in hot weather to ensuring there are enough spaces for cycles.

“I hope people will get in touch with me to share their views to pass on to Abellio.”