One of the Harborough district's top hotels and theatre venues has been put up for sale

Kilworth House Hotel has been put up for sale for £11 million.

The Grade II-listed 19th century country house estate and award-winning open-air theatre is one of the most luxurious and high-profile hotels in the East Midlands.

Put on the market for the first time, the striking Victorian hospitality and entertainment venue has attracted thousands of guests from all over the world over the last 20 years.

The Victorian hotel is set in 38 acres of picturesque grounds in the rolling south Leicestershire countryside near North Kilworth.

Kilworth House Hotel is being marketed by agents Christie & Co and Savills, who say there is still space for further development, subject to planning.

London-based estate agents Savills say: “Kilworth House Hotel is a Grade II-listed hotel offering fine dining, luxury accommodation and an open-air theatre with a capacity of 550 seats.

“The hotel is a former family home with two unique features - the award-winning open-air theatre set in a wooded glade beside a lake and the hotel's ornate Victorian Orangery overlooking the parkland.

“The hotel comprises 44 well-appointed period bedrooms in excellent condition as well as two restaurants, four private dining rooms and eight conference rooms, catering from small, informal meetings to large corporate events.”

Kilworth House was built as a family home at the height of the British Empire in the late 1800s for John Entwisle, the High Sheriff of Leicestershire.

After the death of Mr Entwisle’s second wife in the 1960s, the grand house passed to the Snowdon family who turned it into several flats.

The current owners, Celia and Richard Mackay, bought the house in 1999 and have painstakingly restored it to its old Victorian glory as well as turning it into a top hotel and opening the dazzling open-air theatre.