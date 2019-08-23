'One of the best ever crops' at Wistow Maze

The wet summer weather has meant one thing for a tourist attraction near Market Harborough - a bumper crop.

The Wistow Maze has seen one of its best ever crops this year with the maize crop reaching 7-8ft in places.

This year's maze design

To mark the 50 th Anniversary of the first man on the moon, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an Astronaut.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the most memorable leap for mankind, when Neil Armstrong successfully stepped out of Apollo 11 and landed on the moon”, says Diana Brooks, owner

of Wistow Maze.

The giant 8 acre maize maze has a fun Quiz Trail hidden amongst 3 miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. Visitors have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their knowledge on other historic first achievements.

Visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, making it a great day out for all ages.

Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s “Best Visitor Attraction” and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year.

The maze is open daily until Sunday September 1, and then weekends only until Sunday September 22, 10am – 6pm. Admission charges: Child £5.95 Adult £6.95 Family Ticket (2+2) £24. Free parking.