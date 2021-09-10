Number of Hastings 16 to 17-year-olds to get first dose of Covid vaccine below average - this is by how much

Public Health England data shows 775 people aged 16 and 17 in Hastings had received a jab by September 4 – 38% of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database. That was much lower than the 49% average across England. Nearly half of 16 to 17-year-olds in Rother have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, figures reveal. It comes as pupils across England return to school after the summer holidays, amid a warning over a potential rise in cases. While a new mass-testing policy has been introduced to tackle outbreaks in schools, the Government is also calling on those eligible to get a Covid jab. Public Health England data shows 921 people aged 16 and 17 in Rother had received a jab by September 4 (46%), broadly in line with the average across England. Uptake has varied widely across the country – in Hart, 72% received a jab, while the lowest uptake, 23%, was recorded in the London borough of Hackney. Those aged 16 and 17 became eligible for a vaccine last month and pop-up vaccination centres were set up at events such as music festivals to encourage uptake. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK needed to speed up vaccinating youngsters in the age group, who are “a very important group for potential transmission”. “There are still some who need that protection and I would just urge everybody who hasn’t yet had a jab to go and get one,” he added. The re-opening of schools in Scotland last month is believed to have contributed to a rise in cases there and there are fears the same will happen in England. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT school leaders’ union, said schools had worked hard over the summer to ensure a safe environment for the return of pupils, but poor guidance remained an issue. He said: “The warnings from scientists about a potential rise in cases when schools return mean that it is essential the Government responds rapidly should the data suggest it is necessary to implement additional safety measures in schools.”