News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Nikki the Steeplejill raises funds for church

Work was recently carried out on the Spire and Clocks of All Saint's Church, Clipston by 'Walton Access' (who have 20 years experience on this sort of work).
By Jim TysonContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

During a fund raising and volunteering event in the church a passing comment was made as 'anybody would like to climb the spire' and the only brave person to immediately volunteer was Nikki Cottington.

On a Saturday morning, just after the All Saint’s Church, Clipston, bells chimed 10am, Nikki Cottington climbed the ladders to the top of the spire.

Nikki had a full safety harness, attached to a safety line and accompanied by the professional Jake Walton of 'Walton Access Ltd'.

This great and daring climb up the church steeple was to raise funds for the fabric of the church and she achieved it in an amazing time of only 5 minutes 49 seconds, from the ground level to grasping the weathervane support column.