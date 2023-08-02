Nikki the Steeplejill raises funds for church
During a fund raising and volunteering event in the church a passing comment was made as 'anybody would like to climb the spire' and the only brave person to immediately volunteer was Nikki Cottington.
On a Saturday morning, just after the All Saint’s Church, Clipston, bells chimed 10am, Nikki Cottington climbed the ladders to the top of the spire.
Nikki had a full safety harness, attached to a safety line and accompanied by the professional Jake Walton of 'Walton Access Ltd'.
This great and daring climb up the church steeple was to raise funds for the fabric of the church and she achieved it in an amazing time of only 5 minutes 49 seconds, from the ground level to grasping the weathervane support column.