Next month's Market Harborough Carnival to be 'bigger and better' thanks to headline sponsorship from town company

Market Harborough firm Travelsphere has become the headline sponsor for this year's town carnival.

Market Harborough Carnival has announced that Harborough-based holiday company, Travelsphere, will be the headline sponsor of this year’s carnival.

The carnival is taking place on Saturday June 8, with this year’s theme being 'A Moment in Time'.

The carnival committee, who came on board last year to revamp the carnival, has promised that this year’s event will be even bigger and better than before.

On offer, courtesy of Travelsphere, is the opportunity to win a holiday to Italy.

Travelsphere’s managing director, Alastair Campbell said: “As Market Harborough has been the home of Travelsphere since 1977, we are very proud to be the headline sponsor of the Market Harborough Carnival.

"We are really excited to partner with such an important event that makes a huge difference to our local community and the surrounding towns and villages.

“Travelsphere’s award-winning holidays to over 50 countries are guaranteed to make you smile. We will be giving away one of our amazing holidays at the carnival, so make sure you are there. Travelsphere is looking forward to joining this year’s carnival parade through the town, and will be celebrating with our own travel related ‘moment in time’, so keep an eye out for us."

Other changes this year include more food and drinks providers, and more stalls, as well as turning the carnival into more of a festival with music from local bands continuing until 9.30pm.

Proceedings will begin with the traditional procession through the town, starting at 10.45am in the High Street and ending at Symington’s Rec Ground where stage performances, sports activities and a children’s marquee will all be taking place.

Also returning to the carnival this year is the appointment of the Harborough Heroes, publicly voted people of the community, recognised for their contribution to the town. An adult and a child Hero will be appointed at the carnival, after being voted for by the public from a shortlist selected by members of the committee and other local representatives.

Paul Milligan, chairman of the Market Harborough Carnival Committee said: “Our team of volunteers have been working hard throughout the year to ensure that this year’s carnival is even more spectacular. We’ve listened to feedback and we’re confident that more people than ever will join the day, right from the float parade in the morning, to the bands playing on the stage in the evening.

“We’re extremely grateful to Travelsphere for allowing us to put some of our plans into practice with their sponsorship, it gives us funds to invest in the carnival, which means that we can give more to our four charities in response.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page and the website for announcements up to and including the day, we’ve got lots planned, we can’t wait for Harborough to enjoy this year’s carnival!”

This year’s carnival will be helping four local charities to raise much-needed funds, and they will be Bower House Support Services, Beech Tree Bunnies, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and Vista.

More details of the Market Harborough Carnival can be found on the carnival’s new website: www.harboroughcarnival.co.uk