New tourism campaign launched to get people to visit the Harborough district

A new website and guide have been launched to showcase the Harborough district's unique tourist destinations.

More than 50 key business representatives from the tourism sector were invited by Harborough District Council to the Nevill Holt Opera House for the launch of the Visit Harborough website and guide on Friday, June 14.

The Lutterworth retail forum, Alison Anderton Age Concern, Monik Millington director of Velvet, Mayor Tony Hirons, Sharee Jones of Max Electrical and Claire Morris of Sweet Sister. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The event saw the council unveil the new website and guide which highlights a wide variety of adventures to uncover whilst exploring the area. The guide will be distributed across the district over the coming days.

The council said it wants to maximise opportunities for tourism, as well as promote the district as a key destination to attract visitors from towns and cities outside of the district.

The website – www.visitharborough.com – has an events page, rainy day ideas and an interactive map to help navigate around the district. People can also follow new account ‘Visit Harborough District’ on Twitter at @HarboroughVisit