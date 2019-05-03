New tenants for long-standing Market Harborough butcher’s shop

A new butchers has opened its doors in the centre of Market Harborough.

The Meat Room opened in the former Bates Butchers unit, on the corner of Church Street and Church Square.

Top, the image from 1981 with Stuart Bates watching Mr Loomes at work. Bottom, Stuart Bates with new co-owner Terry Dyer at The Meat Room in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Meat Room has spent the past few weeks refurbishing the shop. The company already has branches in Leamington, Warwick and Twickenham and describes itself as a traditional butchers with a modern twist.

Terry Dyer, co-owner of The Meat Room group said: “We opened this week and we’ve had a good number of people coming in and they’re happy a butchers is still here.

“We are a traditional butchers in a modern setting.

“We butcher carcasses ourselves rather than bringing in pre-cut or packaged pieces, we have state-of-the-art refrigeration, competitive prices, and top hygiene.

“We’ve already sourced cattle from Welford and we will be looking for more suppliers around the Leicestershire area.

“We’ve just added the Market Harborough branch to our click-and-collect service, and we do home deliveries too which you can order from online on your mobile.

“We are a traditional butchers that has kept up with the way technology has changed.

To mark the opening of the store, Mr Dyer and butcher Stuart Bates recreated an image taken in 1981 when the Bert Loomes sold the Loomes family butchers business to JS Bates and Sons of Brixworth.

Mr Bates still owns the building and was keen for the new tenants to keep it as a butchers.