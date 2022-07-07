New £3 million project to improve people’s numeracy skills in Leicestershire

A £3 million project to improve people’s numeracy skills is set to be kickstarted by Leicestershire County Council.

The blueprint will deliver hundreds of free courses to people in Harborough as well as throughout the county over the next three years.

The council is battling to win a £3 million slice of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to allow it to launch the national Multiply programme.

Funding for Multiply in Leicestershire is part of a national £2.6 billion investment through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The educational initiative aims to help spread opportunity and level up the country.

Cllr Nick Rushton, the county council’s leader, said: “Boosting people’s numeracy skills improves lives and that’s why we’re keen to team up with partners on this important bid.

“It also bolsters our support for businesses in the county.

“We’re at the heart of one of the fastest-growing economies in the UK and securing this Government money will help our work to boost skills, create jobs and support firms to thrive,” added Cllr Rushton.

“Securing much-needed Government funding for a growing Leicestershire is key and will enable us to offer more opportunities to level up the county.”

Courses will be available:

- In Harborough and Leicestershire in person or online, at work or at home, and either on a part time or intensive basis.