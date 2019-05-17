New Lutterworth allotments opened with a spade

A new allotment site was officially opened by Lutterworth Town Council on Saturday.

As the sun shone down, allotment holders and their families were brought together to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit and share ideas about what to do with their new plots.

Lutterworth Town Mayor Brian Poulter and Bob Howes chairman of the Allotments Society at the new allotments in Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

All 64 plots have been snapped up already, many tenants moving over from the old De Verdon Road site. These have been joined by new tenants.

The National Allotment Society also attended to give out hints, ideas and tips, and to give the opportunity for plot holders to take advantage of the many perks of membership to the society.

Lutterworth Town Mayor Cllr Brian Poulter cut the ribbon with a spade.

A commemorative boulder, donated by Aggregate Industries at Croft, with a plaque to mark the occasion was placed at the entrance.

Lutterworth Town Council has a waiting list for allotments, so for more information call 01455 550225 or Bob Howes chairman on 07799 863817 or emailenquiries@lutterworth.org.uk.