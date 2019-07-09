New information board installed at Harborough village's memorial garden

A war memorial information board has been officially unveiled in a Harborough village.

The board was unveiled on Thursday evening last week (July 4) in Lubenham in front of a good crowd.

The ceremony to unveil the information board.

The information board was unveiled by the Rev Jack Wixon with a reading and dedication to all those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, followed by a minute of silence.

Peter Shelton and Jo-Anna Burrows, both members of the War Memorial Committee, gave thanks to Dr Ken Paterson and the Lubenham Heritage Group for the data that they provided, to Jim Burbidge and Frank Cook for help with the installation and to the Lubenham in Bloom Team for work on the Memorial Garden. Financial assistance from the Lubenham Scarecrow Committee, Cafe Onyx, Lubenham Parish Council for the allocation of a grant from Riverwood Homes and also private donators were also acknowledged.