New CCTV cameras installed on Market Harborough park

Two more CCTV cameras are set to be installed in Market Harborough.

Harborough District Council is installing the new cameras at Symington Recreation Ground and on St Mary's Road in Market Harborough.

The council says the new cameras will help to protect the Symington Recreation Ground; The Cube Youth Centre; business premises; and members of the public using these facilities, and others in the St Mary’s Road area.

Cllr Michael Rickman, the council’s community safety lead, said: “Whilst crime remains low in the district we continue to look for ways to improve safety and security particularly in light of recent incidents at the Symington Recreation Ground.

"These cameras are being installed at two key locations in the town – one a major public recreation ground, and the other a busy thoroughfare, in and out of town, close to car parks and businesses.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of the Lib Dem opposition group on the council, said: "We firmly believed that the district would benefit from increased CCTV coverage, thus the reason why we highlighted the need for an urgent review. The additional CCTV will go a long way to giving increased security.

"It’s important that the consultation regarding even more CCTV sites is completed as soon as possible”

The new cameras will take the total number of CCTV cameras in Market Harborough to 19.

Last year Harborough District Council installed a new CCTV camera at the roundabout Kettering Road/Springfield Street roundabout close to the Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose supermarkets.

The council is also working with partners to identify the need for additional CCTV coverage in other parts of the Harborough district, including Lutterworth and a number of villages.