New business centre in Market Harborough set to generate £20 million for local economy and create 230 jobs

A new £6.9 million Market Harborough business centre is set to create 230 jobs and pump £20 million into the local economy.

Harborough Grow on Centre, based at Compass Point Business Park, off Northampton Road, offers top-notch business support and excellent road and rail links to small to medium enterprise companies.

The new complex has been funded by Harborough District Council backed by the European Regional Development Fund and Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership.

Cllr James Hallam, the council’s portfolio holder for Strategic Assets, said: “Having an innovative commercial business facility like this is a great boost for Harborough District’s economy and it will provide opportunity for businesses to grow and prosper.”

Council leader, Cllr Phil King, said: “The name has been chosen to reflect the growth of business within Harborough District.

“We are looking forward to welcoming companies and supporting them as they grow and develop.”

The new office complex comes after Harborough Innovation Centre, opened by the local authority in 2011, has proved a smash hit with start-up entrepreneurs.

The council has appointed Leicestershire-based surveyors and estate agents Andrew Granger & Co Ltd to manage lettings at the Grow On Centre.

Kevin Skipworth, a chartered surveyor for Andrew Granger & Co Ltd, said: “We are very excited to be acting as the agent for the offices within the Harborough Grow On Centre, working alongside Harborough District Council at this fantastic new facility.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for established, growing businesses in the area to achieve more space in brand new surroundings that have been built to high environmental standards.”