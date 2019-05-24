MP to write to villagers near Lutterworth asking for their views on their local Post Office

Residents in a Lutterworth village will be asked their views on their local Post Office branch.

South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa, will be writing to over a thousand residents on Friday (May 24) asking for their views on the Post Office in Ullesthorpe – residents will be asked how often they use the village Post Office and what additional services they would like to see offered.

Mr Costa, who has been working alongside the local district councillor Rosita Page to prepare the questionnaire, will send over a thousand surveys to constituents in the villages of Ullesthorpe, Claybrooke Parva, Claybrooke Magna, Frolesworth, Ashby Parva and Bittesby.

The survey will be sent to all residents on the electoral roll in these villages - the completed surveys should then be posted into the ‘MP Survey Return Box’ located at the Post Office on Main Street in Ullesthorpe.

Mr Costa said: “Post Offices remain embedded in rural life, providing a range of vital community and retail services to communities such as Ullesthorpe, Ashby Parva and the other villages included in this survey. However, with a number of Post Offices closing at an alarming rate across the country, especially in rural areas, I am trying to do all I can to maintain this important service for my constituents in this part of South Leicestershire.”

Cllr Rosita Page, Harborough District Councillor for the Ullesthorpe ward, added: “I am grateful for the opportunity to work together with our MP Alberto and to serve our residents. I recognise the tremendous importance of the Post Office in Ullesthorpe to the people in my ward and look forward to seeing the responses from the survey very soon.

"My residents and local communities are important to me and I am delighted to seek their views on how we can maintain this essential community service."

Mr Costa added: “By gauging the usage of the Ullesthorpe Post Office and seeing what additional services residents might want to see, this allows my office to better support postmaster Nav and his excellent team, and work with the Post Office to maximise the potential of this rural Post Office and ensure its financial sustainability for the future.

"I am very grateful to local district councillor Rosita Page for her assistance and local knowledge in creating this survey, she’s a hugely passionate champion for these villages and shares my deep concern over the future of this important local service. I do hope constituents won’t mind taking a few moments of their time to help support their local Post Office and help shape the future services being offered in their area."

Completed surveys should be returned by Monday June 24.