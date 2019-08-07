MP holds roundtable meeting with Harborough businesses

Brexit, infrastructure and training were among the issues talked about at a roundtable meeting between businesses and Harborough's MP.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, recently held a roundtable meeting with local businesses from across Harborough to discuss a range of different issues.

The meeting was facilitated by the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Welcomm Communications in Market Harborough. The roundtable was attended by a number of the Chamber's Harborough based members.

As part of the meeting, a number of issues were discussed including Brexit, infrastructure and training.

Neil said, “This was an incredibly useful meeting and I’m grateful to all businesses who took the time to join us to share their views. Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy and whether it’s looking at policy around training or issues to do with Brexit – it’s always useful to hear what matters most to them.

We’re fortunate to have a really strong local business ecosystem in the constituency, which will be further strengthened by the grow-on space that Harborough District Council are currently developing.”