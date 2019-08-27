Men jailed for attacks on ATMs, including a raid on the cash machine at a Market Harborough shop

Three men who admitted their involvement in a series of ATM attacks across the East Midlands, including Market Harborough, have been jailed for almost 30 years.

Heathan Hall, Swaley Price and Wayne Smith all appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.

Images from Leicestershire Police

Wayne Smith, 36, of Manor Road, Barlestone, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months. Heathan Hall, 28, of Copt Oak Road, Markfield, was sentenced to 11 years. Swaley Price, 22, of Bonehams Lane, Gilmorton, was sentenced to 5 years and eight months.

The offences all happened between May and October 2017 when a number of attacks were carried out using flatbed-style vehicles or telehandler plant equipment which were used to ram into the ATM – or the surrounding building – to access the thousands of pounds of cash inside. High-powered vehicles were then used to get away from the scene of the crime. All the vehicles involved were often stolen prior to the attack

The incident in Market Harborough happened at the Spar store in Coventry Road in the early hours of October 6, 2017.

Hazel Score, an Investigator with East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “This was a very lengthy and complex investigation, with many lines of enquiry leading to a number of warrants being executed. Many officers and staff from EMSOU have been involved in the investigation to bring these three to justice, working before their arrests and throughout the subsequent investigation.

“I would like to thank them for their hard work and long hours to bring this case to court, making our communities safer in the process.

“Hall, Price and Smith didn’t think about the damage carrying out these attacks would cause to the buildings where the ATMs were housed and often caused thousands and thousands of pounds worth of damage, on top of getting away with large amounts of cash from the machines.

“While this case has taken a long time to come to court for sentencing, I hope the sentences today show that being involved in criminality is not worth it and that we will work to make sure those responsible are caught and brought to justice.”