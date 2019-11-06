Meet the twins who have been given Harborough community awards - at the age of just 13

Zara and Mikey Thomas receiving their Lions Club International Young Leaders in Service awards from the chair of Market Harborough District Council Cllr Barbara Johnson. Zara achieved a Silver award for 56 hours community service and Mikey a Bronze award for 27 hours community service.

Zara and Mikey are thrilled after being given Lions International Young Leaders in Service accolades in Market Harborough.

The honour salutes 11-18-year-olds for outstanding community service in a 12-month period.

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions club is very proud that Zara and Mikey have received Silver and Bronze awards respectively.

The beaming siblings were handed their awards by Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council.

Club president Michael Thomas said: “We are delighted that over a calendar year the twins have achieved these awards.

“They have fully deserved them and they wear their badges with pride.”

He is also urging more youngsters to come forward and join the Lions.

“We hope that more children (11-18) come forward to take part in the Lions Young Leaders in Service Award scheme,” said Michael.

“Please contact info@pioneeringnetworks.com for more information.”

He said Zara helped a neighbour with her children and assisted the Lions at the County Show in Harborough and at Foxton School fun day.

The inspiring schoolgirl also set up a Macmillan cancer charity coffee morning and did gardening for others to achieve her 56 hours service.

Mikey did Lions Message in a Bottle repacking with new forms and supported the Lions at the County Show.

He also did gardening as well as other work to complete his 27 hours service.