Market Harborough strikes gold again with highest ever East Midlands In Bloom score

Beautiful Market Harborough has come up smelling of roses after striking pure gold in the East Midlands In Bloom competition.

Barbara Tallis, chair of the town’s In Bloom volunteers, said they were ecstatic after winning a prestigious Gold Medal at the awards event at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre.

She said: “Taking gold is fantastic and rewards the relentless hard work, enthusiasm and great skill of all our volunteers in Harborough.

“It’s been a magnificent team effort.”

Barbara said Harborough competed in the large town category alongside 10 rivals such as Stamford, Boston, Belper and Newark.

“We scored our highest points score ever and were awarded a coveted Gold Medal.

“Ilkeston won the overall category with just one more point than us so we just got squeezed out,” said Barbara, who said they strive to make Harborough as “visually attractive” as possible.

“We are delighted to have achieved Gold medal standard again and want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, the district council, their contractors FCC and our many business sponsors and Lotto subscribers for their support.”

Market Harborough C of E Church Primary School’s wildlife garden also struck gold along with the Three Swans Hotel and Stamps funeral directors in Little Bowden for their brilliant

displays.

Barbara said judges also awarded a special award to the primary school for the “enthusiastic way the students and teachers work together in developing an exciting wildlife oasis and growing a wide range of fruit and vegetables for the benefit of everyone”.

She said anyone who wants to help her team can contact her through the group’s Facebook page.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone involved in neighbourhood initiatives such as clearing up a ‘grot spot’ or brightening up a dull corner.

“We might be able to help you out with tools or plants,” said Barbara.