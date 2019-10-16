Market Harborough's vandalised Tommy silhouette fixed by 'anonymous local man'

A vandalised figure of a First World War Tommy is back standing by Market Harborough’s war memorial after being repaired.

The 6ft tall symbolic soldier silhouette was bent and seriously damaged by Leigh Marlow, 34, last Friday evening (Oct 11).

But the transparent aluminium model is now back posing proudly on The Square in Harborough town centre.

The silhouette was repaired by a local man who wishes to remain anonymous.

Stewart Harrison, 72, chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It’s fantastic to see our very own Tommy back on patrol.

“This sickening incident has upset and angered a lot of people in the town and beyond.”

He added: “We were very keen to see him back by the war memorial where he belongs.

“Remembrance Day is just round the corner and it was imperative that our Tommy was back in position.

“We are very grateful to the man who’s put him right – he’s done a tremendous job.”

Marlow admitted attacking the statue at Leicester magistrates’ court on Monday (Oct 14).

Marlow, of Aikman Close, New Parks, Leicester, received a 12-month community order and told to pay £150 compensation.

The Tommy was erected on The Square in Harborough in June last year to mark the centenary of the end of the 1914-18 Great War.

The iconic figure with his head bowed and carrying his rifle was put up by Harborough District Council.