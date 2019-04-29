French cheese seller Christian Pontault. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough's cheese and ale festival serves up some tasty offerings

Shoppers got a treat in Market Harborough at the weekend with the new cheese and ale festival.

There was beer, fine cheeses, hot food and more on sale at the event in The Square over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event, organised by RR Events and Harborough District Council, also showcased food traders from the popular RR Events Continental Street Market.

Martyn Lamb (back) with Phil Smith and Rocsana Thompson during the Cheese & Ale Festival on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough cheese and ale festival

Tasty snacks...Rui Teixeire 13. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough cheese and ale festival

Tasty treats...Stacy Seabourne of Chock Shock. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough cheese and ale festival

Busy scenes during the Cheese & Ale Festival on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough cheese and ale festival

