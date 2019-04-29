Market Harborough's cheese and ale festival serves up some tasty offerings
Shoppers got a treat in Market Harborough at the weekend with the new cheese and ale festival.
There was beer, fine cheeses, hot food and more on sale at the event in The Square over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event, organised by RR Events and Harborough District Council, also showcased food traders from the popular RR Events Continental Street Market.
Martyn Lamb (back) with Phil Smith and Rocsana Thompson during the Cheese & Ale Festival on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER