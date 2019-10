Two leading Market Harborough companies have helped cook up a tasty £365 for a top cancer charity.

Solicitors Bray & Bray teamed up with estate agents Andrew Granger to stage a bake-off and cake sale.

They held the special event at Harborough’s The Angel Hotel for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of the charity’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.

Local energy efficiency specialists Utility Trade came out on top, nudging out Andrew Granger.