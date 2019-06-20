Market Harborough charity wants to make a difference to people’s lives

Market Harborough’s growing community means that there is more work than ever for the Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity (MHBC) according to chairman Adrian Trotter.

The charity, which this year celebrates the 25th anniversary of existence in its current form, wants to work even more closely with the community to ensure that it helps to improve people’s lives across Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden.

MHBC has two allotment sites at Stevens Street and Northampton Road

Adrian said: “We are incredibly lucky in Market Harborough and the Bowdens in having a legacy which enables us to help individuals and the community.

“We are aware that not everyone knows about the work that we do and the help we can give.

“One of our priorities is to talk to as many people as we can about the needs in our growing community for groups of people and individuals.

“ As well as some of the specific work we do in supporting students, providing housing, and allotments, we are also active in the arts, heritage, sports, health and education. In fact, virtually every aspect of our community.

The Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity

“We would love to hear from anyone who has ideas that make a difference to people’s lives in Market Harborough, Great Bowden or Little Bowden.”

This article is the first of a monthly series which will explore different aspects of the work that MHBC gets involved with.

Throughout its history the charity has worked to change the lives of people in Harborough for the better, and the past 25 years have been no exception.

It has supported students entering further education, helped the Christian Counselling Service at the Bower House, and provided funds for the Harborough Youth and Community Initiative at The Cube.

MHBC has 14 homes on Scotland Road, Little Bowden

On the sporting front, the community has benefitted from MHBC’s support for the rugby club’s clubhouse, and changes at squash club.

Support for arts has included the Arts Fresco, Harborough Youth Theatre, the Great Bowden Music Fest, and the Brickworth Studios.

Over the past 25 years the charity has been involved in many significant projects that have changed the lives of people in the area.

For instance, it provided funding during the early years of HFM, which has helped to ensure that Market Harborough has its own radio station.

It also provided significant funding towards the establishment of the town museum and many buildings around the town have benefitted from its support.

One of the most dramatic projects funded by the charity was the refurbishment of the Old Grammar School.

This iconic building, which is owned and administered by the charity, underwent significant restoration and continues to require ongoing maintenance.

You can find out more on www.mhbcharity.co.uk or via the MHBC’s accounts on Facebook or Instagram.