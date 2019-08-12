Market Harborough charity to hold open day to discover ideas on market life better in the town

The Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity (MHBC) is holding an open day as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The trustees want to meet with as many people as possible, and exchange ideas on changing people’s lives for the better in Harborough.

The open day will take place at the Jubilee Hall in Bowden Lane from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday, September 7.

MHBC wants to bring together organisations across Harborough as well as helping to provide grants for groups and projects.

Charity chairman Adrian Trotter said: “Everyone is welcome. It doesn’t matter if you are representing a group or organisation or are coming as an individual.

"We want to talk to anyone who has ideas about making life better in Market Harborough.

“We are already involved with funding a wide range of projects in Harborough, but I am sure there’s more we can do.

"It’s not just about providing money but also bringing people together and helping to make things happen.

"We are growing as a community and there are lots of challenges that need tackling.”

While there are strict limits on the geographical area covered by the charity, it applies itself to virtually all aspects of life in the area. This includes: sports, the arts, education and schools, health, people of all ages, the community, and individual needs.

MHBC has a rich heritage of supporting the local community.

It owns and manages Market Harborough's Old Grammar School; has Almshouses on Scotland Road in Little Bowden; owns two allotment sites at Northampton Road and Stevens Street in Market Harborough; and for many years has provided education grants for local students going into further education.

Adrian said: “There is really nothing we won’t consider. We can help individuals to develop themselves, and organisations that want to grow or have projects that need funding.

"We want to hear about projects that could help to change lives in Harborough – whether they are large or small. Come along and have a chat.”

There will also be other local charities represented.

You can find out more on MHBC’s website at www.mhbcharity.co.uk, by following them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by ringing on 01858 419128.