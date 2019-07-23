Market Harborough charity offering local schools grants up to £20,000

A Market Harborough charity has set up a £600,000 fund over the next three years to support local schools.

Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity (MHBC) is offering local schools the opportunity to bid for grants from a £600,000 fund set aside over the next three years.

The charity, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its establishment, has written to all schools in Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden inviting bids for the money.

Chairman of MHBC Adrian Trotter said: “Education is a key part of our work. We have supported students with grants for many years as well as one-off school projects, but this is a major new initiative and schools have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £20,000 for individual projects.

“We won’t be funding staff costs or other budgets that would normally be covered by the local authority, but we are looking for imaginative projects that provide something extra for pupils. These are 100 per cent grants and do not require match funding. We are really looking forward to seeing some exciting ideas coming forward.”

Schools can find more information by contacting Lenore Headey at MHBC. MHBC was formed 25 years ago by bringing together three charities in Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden. It aims to change people’s lives for the better by working in a number of areas including education. More information can be found at the charity’s website – www.mhbcharity.co.uk - or by following it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.