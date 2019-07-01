Market Harborough cemetery gets new railings as renovations are carried out

New railings have been unveiled at Market Harborough cemetery after renovations were carried out to improve the look of the area.

Willmott Dixon, the construction contractor leading the build of the Harborough District Council project; the Grow On Space, volunteered to renovate deteriorated fencing at the cemetery on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

At the Northampton Road cemetery, owned by Harborough District Council, the boundary wire mesh fence was erected to substitute the original wrought iron railings that were removed to support the war effort during the Second World War.

Recently the mesh fencing had fallen into disrepair. Recognising the importance of restoring the wall and replacing the fencing, Willmott Dixon, supported by Harborough District Council, offered to manage the project and cover the costs.

The cemetery, which opened in 1878, is the final resting place for many district residents, as well as 22 servicemen from both WW1 and 2, including 2 Air Force men and 1 Australian aircraftman.

Cllr Phil King, leader of the council, said: "It’s wonderful to see further investment in the District community. The cemetery fence upgrade is a great improvement."

Terry Downes of Willmott Dixon said: “I’m thrilled that as the main contractor of the Grow on Space scheme we are able to support Harborough District Council by providing a new perimeter fence for its neighbouring cemetery.

"At Willmott Dixon, we have a purpose beyond profit and that includes being passionate about leaving a lasting positive legacy. This means that what matters to the communities of Market Harborough and to the district council matters to us.”

Other recent ventures from Willmott Dixon, in conjunction with Harborough District Council, have included the recent district-wide Wellbeing events, Grow on Space site visits for construction students and sponsoring the upskilling of a local ex-offender to improve employability prospects.