Man missing from village near Lutterworth

Police are urging anyone who has spotted a missing man last seen in a village near Lutterworth to contact them urgently.

Officers said they are “concerned for the welfare” of Paul Anthony Bennett, 57.

Mr Bennett was last seen by a family member at an address in the Lutterworth Road area of Walcote on Sunday evening (September 1), police said.

He’s believed to have left for work in Wigston at about 5.30am on Monday morning but didn’t arrive and hasn’t been seen since.

Mr Bennett has taken his car, a blue Ford Focus, registration number BK09 EHM.

He is white, 5ft 9” tall and medium build. Mr Bennett has light brown shaven hair, a beard and wears glasses. He may be wearing bottle green cargo style trousers and a bottle green polo shirt.

Leicestershire Police and his family are “extremely concerned about his welfare”, a force spokesman said.

Police are appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Bennett or a man matching his description or his car to alert them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 212 of September 3.