Man fined after waste he paid a person to get rid of is found dumped in Harborough lane

Two men, both from Kettering, have been fined, after a Harborough District Council investigation, for their part in the illegal dumping of rubbish in a country lane in the Harborough district.

Following an investigation by Harborough District Council into the flytipping in Welham Lane, Great Bowden, in November 2018, evidence was traced back to a resident in Kettering who was fined £300 for failure to check whether the person he had asked to remove the waste was registered to do so.

The rubbish dumped in Welham Lane, Great Bowden

As part of the council’s continuing investigation into this case, the man, who removed the rubbish on behalf of the resident, has also been fined £300 for flytipping.

The household items had been dumped after a garage clearance.

Councillor Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s regulatory lead, said: “This is a very successful investigation which showed real tenacity in achieving a positive outcome. Flytipping is unacceptable; this case sends out a strong message that we will investigate and fine those responsible.”

Householders are legally responsible for any household waste produced on their property. They have a duty of care to check that any person or business disposing of their waste is legally allowed to do so.

There are several ways to dispose of the waste that cannot go into wheeled bins:

- Take large waste items to your local recycling and waste site (tip)

- Use a licensed waste carrier to remove your waste - it is a legal requirement to use a licensed waste carrier (you can also check if someone has a licence on the Environment Agency website)

- The council’s large waste items for collection service allows for up to three large household items or 12 sacks of waste to be collected for a charge of £34.17

Harborough District Council's anti-flytipping campaign 'Tip Off' continues to help people report cases of flytipping and provide information to help with investigations. It has also resulted in a number of prosecutions and fines. Find out more, or report flytipping, at www.harborough.gov.uk/tip-off