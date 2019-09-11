Man fined after waste he let someone took away is found dumped near Harborough village

A man has been fined £300 after a pile of rubbish removed from his house was fly-tipped in a village near Market Harborough.

The garden and household waste was dumped at Rockingham Road in Great Easton in July and traced back to the resident from Kettering after an investigation by Harborough District Council.

The man was apologetic, when questioned by the council’s environmental crime officers, and claimed he had made a mistake by letting someone else dispose of the rubbish which belonged to a former resident.

He was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice after admitting breaching the Environmental Protection Act.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s regulatory services lead, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable. This case highlights how important it is to check that anyone removing rubbish from your property is legally allowed to do so.

“You could face a fine if you don’t.”

Householders are legally responsible for any household waste produced on their property. They have a duty of care to check that any person or business disposing of their waste is legally allowed to do so.

There are several ways to dispose of the waste that cannot go into wheeled bins:

- Take large waste items to your local recycling and waste site (tip)

- Use a licensed waste carrier to remove your waste - it is a legal requirement to use a licensed waste carrier (you can also check if someone has a licence on the Environment Agency website)

- Harborough District Council’s large waste items for collection service allows for up to three large household items or 12 sacks of waste to be collected for a charge of £34.17

Harborough District Council's anti-flytipping campaign 'Tip Off' continues to help people report cases of flytipping and provide information to help with investigations. It has also resulted in a number of prosecutions and fines. Find out more, or report fly-tipping, at www.harborough.gov.uk/tip-off