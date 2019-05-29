Man fined after rubbish found dumped in Harborough lane

A man has been fined after rubbish he asked a friend to take rubbish from his garage was found dumped in a country lane.

When the flytipping - which had been dumped in Welham Lane, Great Bowden - was reported to Harborough District Council its environmental crime team investigated and found evidence amongst the rubbish tracing it back to the resident.

The man, in his late 20s and from Kettering, failed to check whether the person he asked to take the rubbish was registered to carry and dispose of it, and was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £300.

Householders are legally responsible for any household waste produced on their property. They have a duty of care to check that any person or business disposing of their waste is legally allowed to do so.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and regulatory services, said: “All waste must be disposed of in the correct and legal manner. It is crucial, if you are using a third party to dispose of your rubbish, that you take all reasonable steps to ensure they are registered to do so by asking to see their waste carriers licence.”

Harborough District Council said that there are several ways to dispose of waste that cannot go into wheeled bins:

- Take large waste items to your local recycling and waste site (tip)

- Use a licensed waste carrier to remove your waste. It is a legal requirement to use a licensed waste carrier (you can also check if someone has a licence on the Environment Agency website)

- The council’s large waste items for collection service allows for up to three large household items or 12 sacks of waste to be collected for a charge of £34.17

Find out more at www.harborough.gov.uk/tip-off