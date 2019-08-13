Lutterworth's Big Bike Ride returns this weekend

Lutterworth Rotary Club will be running their eighth Big Bike Ride on Sunday, August 18.

The event starts and finishes at Misterton Hall (LE17 4JP) and, as in past years, there will be four routes.

The three shorter ones – at 11, 23 and 39 miles each –follow the same routes as previous years, while a new long route, at 67 miles, takes riders on a journey through the Langtons beyond Market Harborough to Eyebrook Reservoir.

The routes are selected to follow, as far as possible, quieter country lanes in the beautiful surroundings of rural Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The 39 and 67 mile routes also have the distinction of running directly through the Naseby battlefield site and many sections follow the National Cycle Network.

Last year, in fine weather, the event attracted over 600 riders, at least half of whom cycled over 60 miles.

The event is organised by Lutterworth Rotary Club with the kind permission of Heather Craven, owner of Misterton Hall.

Entries are encouraged from families as well as individuals and also from teams representing local businesses and clubs.

Entries can be made either online at www.EntryCentral.com before the event or in person on the day.

Online entries cost £13 and those made on the day are £15. The under-16 price is £5. Included in the entry price is a hog roast or vegetarian alternative to be enjoyed at the finish.

More information is available at www.lutterworthrotary.org.uk or on the club’s Facebook page where general enquiries can also be made.

Money raised will go to support Epilepsy Action, Rotary Disabled Sports and other charities both in the UK and overseas.

Organisers say thanks are due to the event’s main sponsor, Neil Green Catering, whose support has been a major element in the event’s success.