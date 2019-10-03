Lutterworth Piecemakers group hold biannual show

Up to about 300 people packed into Lutterworth Piecemakers’ biannual show at Walcote Village Hall over the weekend.

The patchwork and quilting group, set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, displayed a colourful selection of quilts, wall hangings, bags and cushions.

Lynda Hill from the Lutterworth Piecemakers on the right, Lutterworth mayor Tony Hirons and member Vicki Furminger on the left. Some of the work. PHOTO BY ROB WOODWARD

There was a variety of techniques shown, patchwork, appliqué, embroidery and quilting, with demonstrations to encourage visitors to try to acquire new skills.

There was also trader ‘Hannah’s Room’, a tombola, a raffle with proceeds being donated to Loughborough’s Rainbows Children’s Hospice and refreshments.

For anyone who would like to go along Lutterworth Piecemakers meets in Walcote Memorial Hall in Franks Road on the third Wednesday of every month (except December) at 7.30pm.