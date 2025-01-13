Lutterworth Foodbank 'bowled' over by fundraising match total

Committee members Nigel Warren and Natalie Ward presented a cheque to Lucy Freeman, the project manager of the food bank.

Members from Wycliffe Bowls Club have raised over £1,000 for the Lutterworth and Villages Food Bank.

The team held a fundraising match in December, alongside Leicestershire Pétanque.

Competitors from across the county and beyond joined the fundraising festivities.

And a record sum of £1,300 was raised from entrance fees, an auction and a donation from the club.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Well done to all concerned and hopefully this will go some way to helping the local community, especially as we go through this cold spell.”

The club added: "In 2022, when Wycliffe Bowls Club inaugurated a 10 rink pétanque terrain at their grounds in Halll Lane, Lutterworth, no one from the club envisaged that it would become a regional centre for the game of boules.

"Apart from social, county and regional games, each winter, a charity match, in conjunction Leicestershire Pétanque, has been held under the august banner of 'Fur n Feather'.”