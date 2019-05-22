Lutterworth east expansion site to get share of £13.2 million to help boost development

The expansion site to the east of Lutterworth has been granted Government cash to help get it off the ground faster.

Homes England has agreed a £13.2 million funding deal with Leicestershire County Council. The funding has been awarded through the Government’s £450 million Local Authority

Accelerated Construction Programme.

The funding will be used to kick start the development of land in Melton Mowbray, Lutterworth and Snibston in Coalville.

In Lutterworth it will be used to facilitate infrastructure, predominantly a new access road, to open up a 44-acre site for the development of 649 new homes. This will be part of the Lutterworth eastern expansion which will eventually contain 2,750 homes.

The announcement today did not break down how much of the cash would go to the Lutterworth project, but in March Leicestershire County Council's cabinet discussed accepting a grant of £14 million, of which £8 million was to be for the east of Lutterworth site.

Minister of State for Housing, Kit Malthouse MP, said: “We haven’t built enough homes in this country for far too long – and our accelerated construction programme is here to

change that, and fast.

“This £13.2 million funding boost is going to help bring 1,000 new homes to Leicestershire using modern methods that significantly cut down on construction time.

“The Midlands is an important part of our drive to keep building more, better, faster and meet our ambition to build 300,000 homes a year nationally by the mid-2020s.”

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England, said: “This funding will enable Leicestershire County Council to accelerate their regeneration plans by enabling

them to prepare these sites for development and bringing forward the construction of new houses.”

Nick Rushton, Leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “This is excellent news. Leicestershire is growing and planning ahead to ensure communities have the right roads

and infrastructure in the right place is key. By bidding to Government to secure vital funds, we’re unlocking millions of pounds to invest in much-needed new homes, infrastructure and

regeneration.”