Live cooking demonstration at Market Harborough business to support boy with epilepsy

A business in Market Harborough is hosting a live cooking demonstration as part of a fundraising event.

Home Joinery, on the Welland Business Park, will be supporting the Make a Wish Foundation to grant a young boy with epilepsy his wish.

The event on Thursday, May 16, will feature a live cooking demonstration at the company's Market Harborough showroom as a fundraiser.

Lucas has suffered with severe epilepsy since a very young age, which has restricted his movement and speech permanently. His family are very close and would love to send him away on the holiday of his dreams, which with his condition, is not as easy as it is for everyone else, with the costs incurred of medical help and special measures needed.

Home Joinery has partnered up with Make a Wish and is aiming to raise £5,000 to make sure that Lucas gets his wish.

One of their branch managers, Adam Ball, will also be setting off from John O’Groats, to Lands End - a journey of around 1,200 miles.

Home Joinery are raising money in various ways to grant Lucas his wish, including showroom fundraisers.

The Harborough showroom will be hosting a live cooking demonstration, provided by AEG and their professional chefs, on Thursday, May 16, from 4pm to 8pm.

The fundraising event is a fun and relaxed environment, with food being cooked and served to visitors.

Adam will be in the showroom on his stationary bike cycling through the evening to raise awareness for the fundraising and supporting the great cause.

The event is open to all the public to visit their showroom and enjoy the evening with them.